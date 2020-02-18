Canara Bank Financial Literacy Week

Canara Bank observed Financial Literacy Week 2020 at its SME Kumbalagodu Branch recently. The RBI has decided to observe Financial Literacy Week 2020 on the theme “Micro, Small & Medium Industries” from February 10 to 15. Canara Bank focussed on four areas —- Formalisation, Collateral Free Loans, TReDS and Repayment of Loans. The meet was chaired by NB Dattareya, AGM of RBI. SD Biradar, General Manager, Canara Bank, and management of Kumbalagodu Industrial Association management partticipated.