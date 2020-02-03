Money & Banking

Canara Bank gets new MD and CEO

LV Prabhakar has assumed office as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Canara Bank. Prabhakar was earlier the Executive Director at Punjab National Bank.

During his tenure, the lender’s gross domestic business increased by ₹1-lakh crore to ₹11.45-lakh crore, with gross recovery of more than ₹20,000 crore. He was also instrumental in strengthening systems and procedures by taking initiatives such as Stressed Assets Management Vertical and Digitisation of Trade Finance.

He was also instrumental in effectively building high-performance teams under stressful environments.

