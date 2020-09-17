Canara Bank introduces i-Lead 2.0 to boost customer services

Bengaluru, September 17

To provide its services to customers irrespective of where they reside, public sector lender Canara Bank has launched lead management system (LMS) - i-Lead 2.0 (Inspiring Leads System version 2.0).

The bank, in a release, said: “This new initiative is being introduced with the motive of building and sustaining business relationships with bothnew customers to bank and existing customers to bank. Going beyond the principle of gaining profit and having competitive advantage, Canara Bank has opened a way for its services to reach all corners of the country.”

Through LMS, customers can enquire and get services rendered through simple modes such as internet banking, mobile banking, call centre, SMS and missed call. A unique reference number will be generated, which is communicated to the customers at the time of lead generation from above sources. Along with that, SMS/notifications are triggered to the customer at every stage of thr lead cycle (from lead generation to lead closure). The current LMS is available both in desktop and mobile versions.