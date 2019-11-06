Money & Banking

Canara Bank profit up 20%

Updated on November 06, 2019 Published on November 06, 2019

Canara Bank has posted 20.36 per cent higher profits after minority interest on consolidated basis for the second quarter of financial year FY20 at ₹442.86 crore, against ₹367.92 crore posted in the same period last year.

The bank’s total income also was higher by 15.41 per cent at ₹15,509.36 crore, against ₹13,437.83 crore recorded last year. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹5.88, against ₹5.02 posted last year.

The bank’s gross NPA stood at ₹38,934.30 crore (last year ₹45,454.25 crore) and net NPAis ₹22,122.38 crore (last year ₹26,807.51 crore). The percentage of gross NPA stood at 8.71 per cent, against 10.60 per cent last year.

Published on November 06, 2019
Quarterly Results
Canara Bank
