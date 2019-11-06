Canara Bank profit up 20%

Canara Bank has posted 20.36 per cent higher profits after minority interest on consolidated basis for the second quarter of financial year FY20 at ₹442.86 crore, against ₹367.92 crore posted in the same period last year.

The bank’s total income also was higher by 15.41 per cent at ₹15,509.36 crore, against ₹13,437.83 crore recorded last year. EPS for the quarter stood at ₹5.88, against ₹5.02 posted last year.

The bank’s gross NPA stood at ₹38,934.30 crore (last year ₹45,454.25 crore) and net NPAis ₹22,122.38 crore (last year ₹26,807.51 crore). The percentage of gross NPA stood at 8.71 per cent, against 10.60 per cent last year.