Canara Bank Q3 profits up 88 per cent at Rs 750 cr

Our Bureau | Updated on January 27, 2021 Published on January 27, 2021

Canara Bank has posted an 88.54 per cent increase in profits for the third-quarter (Q3) of 2020-21 on a consolidated basis at Rs 749.73 crore as against Rs 397.65 crore posted in the same period last year.

In Q3, the bank’s total income grew by 57.68 per cent to Rs 24,490.63 crore as against Rs 15,531.80 crore recorded last year. EPS for the quarter stood at Rs 5.01 as against Rs 5.09 posted last year.

Segment revenues: treasury operations Rs 6,309.09 (last year Rs 3,290.33 crore), retail banking operations Rs 8,486.75 crore (Rs 5,468.90 crore), wholesale banking operations Rs 6,691.49 crore (Rs 5,196.02 crore) and life insurance operations Rs 3,003.30 crore (Rs 1,477.84 crore).

