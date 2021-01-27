Canara Bank Q3 profits up 88 per cent at Rs 750 cr

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Canara Bank has posted an 88.54 per cent increase in profits for the third-quarter (Q3) of 2020-21 on a consolidated basis at Rs 749.73 crore as against Rs 397.65 crore posted in the same period last year.
In Q3, the bank’s total income grew by 57.68 per cent to Rs 24,490.63 crore as against Rs 15,531.80 crore recorded last year. EPS for the quarter stood at Rs 5.01 as against Rs 5.09 posted last year.
Segment revenues: treasury operations Rs 6,309.09 (last year Rs 3,290.33 crore), retail banking operations Rs 8,486.75 crore (Rs 5,468.90 crore), wholesale banking operations Rs 6,691.49 crore (Rs 5,196.02 crore) and life insurance operations Rs 3,003.30 crore (Rs 1,477.84 crore).
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...