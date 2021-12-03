Money & Banking

Canara Bank raises ₹1,500 crore via AT1 bonds

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 03, 2021

The AT1 instrument is perpetual, and the issuer can call back after five years.

Public sector lender Canara Bank has mobilised ₹1,500 crore in Basel III-Compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds Series II, at a coupon rate of 8.05% per annum.

The issue received an overwhelming response from investors, with bids for more than ₹4,699 crore against a base issue size of ₹500 crore. Based on the response, the Bank has decided to accept ₹1,500 crore at a coupon rate of 8.05% per annum, according to a statement.

The AT1 instrument is perpetual in nature. However, the issuer can call back after five years or any anniversary date thereafter.

The Bank’s AT1 bonds are rated AA+ by CRISIL and India Ratings & Research Ltd.

This is the Second AT1 bond issuance of the Bank post the new SEBI regulations, During October 2021 bank has raised Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I bonds of ₹1,500 crore.

The Bank’s CRAR stood at 14.37% as of September 30, 2021 as compared to 12.77% as of September 30, 2020. The Bank had raised QIP to the tune of ₹2,500 crore during Q2FY22.

Canara Bank had indicated that its capital raising plans for FY22 included ₹4,000 crore via AT1 bonds and ₹2,500 crore in Tier 2 bonds.

Published on December 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

debt market and bonds
Canara Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like