Canara-Syndicate Bank to retain grassroots approach to banking

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
As the merger of Syndicate Bank and Canara Bank comes into effect on April 1, the combined entity will have 10,391 branches and 12,829 ATMs.
LV Prabhakar, MD and CEO, Canara Bank, sharing his views on the milestone, said: “It is a momentous day in the chronicles for both our banks that are driven by the cause of nation-building and with a rich heritage of customer care and services.
“The combined entity will be large, but with an unchanged approach to grassroots banking, customer delight and satisfaction. The amalgamated bank shall massively enhance the reach of banking services to the larger public and augment the financial inclusion activities currently underway.”
As per a press notification, dated March 28, issued by the Reserve Bank of India, all branches of Syndicate Bank will function as branches of Canara Bank from April 1, 2020. Customers, including depositors of Syndicate Bank, will be treated as customers of Canara Bank with effect from the said date.
Talking about the benefits of the merger, Prabhakar said: “It will lead to a significant expansion in business size, and the resultant economies of scale is expected to translate into better profitability, wider product offering and adoption of state-of-the-art technology, catalysing growth.”
On technology-enabled services, he said: “All the services currently provided for the customers of both banks will continue to be same. Though the integration of core banking solutions of both the banks will be done in due course, the customers will have unhindered access to the best of the technology products.”
The merger is expected to provide brighter professional prospects for staff members. The bank has adopted the “best of both” while deciding employee benefits.
As for the customers, Prabhakar explained: “The banking services offered to the customers will continue uninterrupted with the best of the features of both the banks. To reinforce the feeling of being a part of a single, large banking institution, the bank will be providing 12 interoperable services to the customers of the amalgamated bank with effect from April 1. Customers can also choose from sa broader suite of products and services across both the banks.”
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...