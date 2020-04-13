Capital Float raises $15 million in equity funding from existing investors

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Digital lending start-up, Capital Float, announced that it has completed a $15-million (₹110 crore) equity fund-raise from its existing investors.
Participants in the round included Ribbit Capital, Amazon, SAIF Partners, and Sequoia Capital India. The company will utilise these funds to bolster its capital base and expand its lending operations to SMEs and consumers. With this new addition, the total equity raised by Capital Float to date stands at $125 million (₹800 crore). The company has also raised $300 million (₹2,200 crore) in debt funding to date.
“The latest funding round with the help of the existing partners has signalled strong support and trust in Capital Float’s vision of scaling up digital financial inclusion in India. At a time when the industry is faced with multiple challenges, we are grateful for this reinforcement and want to continue making lending effortless for SMEs and consumers across the nation. We’re eager to significantly increase our lending capacity once the lockdown is lifted to enable SME growth and consumer spending at scale,” said Sashank Rishyasringa and Gaurav Hinduja, co-founders of Capital Float, in a joint statement.
Since its inception in 2013, Bengaluru-headquartered Capital Float has disbursed over $1.2 billion (₹8,800 crore) and has more than five lakh customers in India. The company’s customer base is spread across 300 cities and includes both SME and consumer borrowers. In SME financing, Capital Float is focused on building its loan book with its latest product called FAST loans (Fully Automated Small Term Loans). This fully digital financing solution is designed to serve the working capital needs of SMEs in India, with a strong focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.
The company is also scaling its consumer finance vertical with the Online Checkout Financing product, where Amazon is a major partner, and its Personal Finance Management (PFM) app called Walnut. In addition to offering a personal credit line, Walnut also recently launched a digital Covid-19 insurance product and a “Find a Store” feature to help users during the current lockdown period.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...