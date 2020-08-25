Capital India Finance eyes ₹200-250 crore capital raising this year, says new Chairman Bhanwala

They brought the desert back to life
Capital India Finance, a systemically important non banking finance company (NBFC), plans to raise ₹200-250 crore capital this year to fund business growth, its newly appointed Executive Chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala has said.
This listed NBFC, which is on a diversification mode, is eyeing assets under management of ₹5,000 crore in next three years, Bhanwala told BusinessLine in an interview.
For the just concluded June quarter, Capital India Finance had reported a net profit of ₹4.06 crore on a total income of ₹27.73 crore. It currently has a AUM of about ₹700 crore.
From earlier strategy of focusing on handing out short term real estate loans, the NBFC has in recent years been looking to diversify, getting into areas like education loans; housing loans and launch of fintech platform Rapipay.
Bhanwala, who assumed this role earlier this month and was formerly Nabard Chairman, also sees SME focused loans as key growth driver in the coming days.
“For us, Rapipay holds a lot of future. We are also in talks with several private equity funds. We could attract capital from PEs at the level of Rapipay as well as that of the parent ( Capital India Finance)”, Bhanwala said.
Going forward, Capital India Finance could look at handing out loans through Rapipay in the form of Rapiloans, he added. This NBFC has also approached Reserve Bank of India for Category II forex licence. Once the RBI licence is obtained, this NBFC intends to do forex transactions including money changing through the Rapipay digital platform, Bhanwala said.
Bhanwala said that Capital India Finance plans to enter the micro finance segment in the coming days, stating that there are ample opportunities in this space.
This NBFC will also look to enhance its leverage, Bhanwala said, adding that talks are on with banks for raising debt funds.
