Capital infusion in three PSU general insurers to be credit positive: Moody’s

The government’s decision to infuse capital in the three state-owned general insurers is credit positive, Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday.

“The Finance Ministry’s decision to inject ₹5,000 crore ($ 655 million) additional capital in the state-owned National Insurance Co, Oriental Insurance Co and United India Insurance Co is credit positive because their capital had been significantly depleted after several loss-making underwriting years,” said Mohammed Ali Londe, Vice-President, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service.

Given the infusions over the past few years, the government’s increased focus on these insurers’ profitability will help maintain their improved capital and risk management, Londe added.

Hike in authorised capital

The Finance Ministry through a notification has enhanced authorised share capital of the three public sector general insurance companies to enable capital infusion of ₹5,000 crore. Of this, ₹3,700 crore is infused in National Insurance, ₹1,200 crore in Oriental Insurance and ₹100 crore in United Insurance.

The three insurers are loss making and the government has been examining various strategies to turn around their finances including a possible merger in the past.