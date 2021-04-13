Money & Banking

Capri Global launches ‘Prime’ affordable housing loans

Mumbai | Updated on April 13, 2021

Our Bureau

Capri Global Capital Ltd. (CGCL) has launched ‘Prime’ affordable housing loans, carrying interest rate starting from 7.99 per cent for urban and rural customers.

The non-banking finance company, in a statement, said all salaried employees employed with government, public and private firms, with minimum one year of experience and a good credit score, can avail this loan. Further, women applicants will receive an additional 0.10 per cent discount in rate of interest.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, CAGL, said: “We believe, if sufficiently incentivised, the affordable housing sector could benefit substantially from the sheer size of its target group.”

Published on April 13, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.