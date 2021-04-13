Capri Global launches ‘Prime’ affordable housing loans

Capri Global Capital Ltd. (CGCL) has launched ‘Prime’ affordable housing loans, carrying interest rate starting from 7.99 per cent for urban and rural customers.

The non-banking finance company, in a statement, said all salaried employees employed with government, public and private firms, with minimum one year of experience and a good credit score, can avail this loan. Further, women applicants will receive an additional 0.10 per cent discount in rate of interest.

Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, CAGL, said: “We believe, if sufficiently incentivised, the affordable housing sector could benefit substantially from the sheer size of its target group.”