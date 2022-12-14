Yes Bank on Tuesday said private equity majors Carlyle Group and Advent have picked up 9.99 per cent stake in the bank.

The two private equity (PE) funds together would pump in about ₹8,896 crore in Yes Bank with full conversion of warrants into equity.

The bank has allotted a total of 369.61 crore shares of face value ₹2 each and 255.97 share warrants convertible into equity shares of face value ₹2 each on a preferential basis to CA Basque Investments, a Carlyle Group entity, and Verventa Holdings Limited, an Advent group entity, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Pursuant to the allotment of the equity shares, the total issued and paid-up share capital of Yes Bank has increased from ₹5,011.31 to ₹5,750.54, it said.

CA Basque Investments was allotted 184.80 shares with a face value of ₹2 at an issue price of ₹13.78 and 127.98 share warrants carrying a right to exercise, get issued and allotted 1 (One) equity share with a face value of ₹2 for each warrant at a price of ₹14.82, it said.

Also read Stocks that will see action on December 14, 2022

Related Stories Day Trading Guide for December 14, 2022 Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC READ NOW

Verventa Holdings Limited was allotted 184.80 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each at an issue price of ₹13.78 and 127.98 share warrants carrying a right to exercise, get issued and allotted 1 (One) equity share with a face value of ₹ 2 at a price of ₹14.82, it added.

For equity shares, both the private equity players paid ₹2,546.65 crore each. For share warrants, they paid ₹1,896.78 crore, of which ₹474.19 crore (25 per cent) has been paid upfront by both of them at the time of allotment.

The balance 75 per cent of the per share warrant price shall be payable to the bank at the time of issue and allotment of the equity shares upon exercise of the option attached to the relevant share warrant, Yes Bank said.

Related Stories Today’s Pick: Kalyan Jewellers (₹119): Buy READ NOW

Yes Bank had to be bailed out by fellow lenders in a Reserve Bank of India-led scheme in 2020 after alleged malfeasance by its founders led to a huge chunk of loans turning sour.

The investment by the PE funds will be one of the biggest in the banking sector in recent times. It was announced after the bank was able to make progress on a plan to house nearly ₹50,000 crore of bad loans in a newly carved asset reconstruction company for which it has tied up with JC Flowers.