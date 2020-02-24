Cash is king, but digital is divine, says RBI study

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
“Cash is king, but digital is divine”, said a Reserve Bank of India study, underscoring that although cash is deeply embedded in the payment systems in India, planned efforts post-demonetisation have shown a marked shift from cash to digital payments.
Both cash and non-cash payment instruments fulfil unique needs, and as long as these needs do not change, both types of payment instruments are required to meet the full spectrum of user’s needs, the study said.
Pointing out that cash in circulation (CIC) as a percentage of GDP dipped to 8.70 per cent in 2016-17 due to demonetisation and an active growth in GDP, the study said this increased to 10.70 per cent in 2017-18 and to 11.2 per cent in 2018-19. This, however, was less than the pre-demonetisation level of 12.10 per cent in 2015-16.
It emphasised that the rate of increase of CIC as a percentage of GDP is lower, indicating a perceptible shift away from cash.
As per the study, the notes in circulation (CIC minus coins in circulation) increased at an average rate of 14 per cent between October 2014 and October 2016. Assuming the same growth rate, notes in circulation (NIC) would have been ₹26,04,953 crore in October 2019. NIC, however, was ₹22,31,090 crore, indicating that digitaisation and reduction in cash usage helped reduce NIC by over ₹3.5 lakh crore, it added.
According to the study, the value of cash withdrawals at ATMs to GDP has remained constant in India at around 17 per cent except during the demonetisation period, when it fell to 15 per cent. The value of digital payments to GDP increased from 660 per cent in 2014-15 to 862 per cent in 2018-19, making the shift to digital payments in India clearly perceptible.
As at December 2019, there were around 49 lakh PoS terminals and 2.32 lakh ATMs across the country. The ATMs and PoS terminals across the country have grown at a CAGR of 4 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively over the past 5 years.
“While the number of ATMs (a “cash” infrastructure) has grown at a low pace, the growth of non-cash infrastructure, mainly depicted by PoS has been significant. This has given a further fillip to digitisation,” the study said.
Debit and credit card based payments registered a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44 per cent and 40 per cent in terms of volume and value, respectively.
“The adoption of card payments has been supported by innovations in the form of contactless payments and tokenisation technologies, contributing to the growth. In addition, the use of cards for payments is increasing vis-a-vis their use for withdrawing cash,” the study said.
The study observed that over the past 5 years, the demand for high value denominated currency has outpaced low value denominated currency which may indicate that cash is increasingly used as a store of value and less for making payments.
Overall, the digital payments in the country have witnessed a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 61 per cent and 19 per cent in terms of volume and value, respectively over the past five years, demonstrating a steep shift towards digital payments, the study said, adding that there is no accurate measure of cash payments in the country.
Within the digital payments, retail electronic payments comprising credit transfers (Real Time Gross Settlement, National Electronics Funds Transfer), fast payments (Immediate Payments System and Unified Payments Interface) and direct debits (Electronic Clearing Service, National Automated Clearing House) have shown a rapid growth at a CAGR of 65 per cent and 42 per cent in terms of volume and value, respectively.
Stored value cash issued in the form of wallets and prepaid cards demonstrated an increased adoption with a CAGR of 96 per cent and 78 per cent in terms of volume and value, respectively.
The study observed that: “India’s growing use of retail digital payments, along with the radical reconstruction of its cash economy, indicates a shift in its relationship with cash. This is evidenced by the steep growth observed in the retail digital payments. Increasing acceptance and convenience of digital payments vis-à-vis cash is also reflected in decrease in average value per digital payment transaction.”
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Max Financial Services rallied 9 per cent last Thursday, on reports of Axis Bank looking to a buy a stake in ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...