CBI, US authorities crack down on technical support fraud scheme

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Style and substance
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has unearthed bank deposits worth ₹190 crore, ₹25 lakh in cash and gold worth ₹55 lakh in connection with the malware and pop-up technical support fraud scheme.
A CBI statement said that these recoveries were made during searches conducted recently at various locations, including Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh). A case has been registered on a complaint against six private companies based at New Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Gurugram, and unknown persons alleged to be involved in the fraud scheme.
“It was alleged that these companies would contact the victims through internet pop-up messages that falsely appeared to be security alerts from Microsoft or another well-known company. The pop-up messages fraudulently claimed that the consumer’s computer was infected by a virus. It would then run a scan on the consumer’s computer, falsely confirming the presence of a virus and malware,” said a CBI statement.
“A toll-free number would be given, where the victim will contact, and the call would land up in their call centres. These companies would then take remote access of the victim’s computer and convince the victim of the presence of non-existing problems and make them pay hundreds of dollars for unnecessary services and software. Many of these irrelevant software were also developed by the companies and are under investigation,” the CBI added.
The companies identified by the CBI are: Softwill Infotech, Innovana Thinklabs, Benovellient Technologies, Systweak Software, Saburi TLC Worldwide Services, and Saburi Global Services.
In an unprecedented development, the US Department of Justice (USDOJ) and CBI have collaborated in this regard, and on Thursday, the US Federal court ordered an individual and these five companies to stop engaging in fraud scheme that is alleged to have defrauded hundreds of elderly and vulnerable US victims.
“According to USDOJ, Michael Brian Cotter of Glendale, California, knowingly provided US support for India-based accomplices in furtherance of the fraud. The said person facilitated the scheme through several companies, including at Singapore,” the CBI said.
“The temporary restraining order issued by the US court dismantles these defendants’ US infrastructure, such as websites and payment processing relationships, and prohibits the defendants from continuing to facilitate the alleged scheme,” the CBI added.
This new entry model is probably what the Doc would have prescribed to put the pandemic’s impact behind us
A few weeks ago we were asking folks at Rolls-Royce about why we don’t get to see one of their cars in a race ...
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
Keeping the time horizon of your investment in mind, you can use charts to identify patterns that can suggest ...
Most of us aspire for a bigger house. But how feasible is it? Here is a case study
I am a regular subscriber of The Hindu BusinessLine . I have query regarding ITR-2 Excel form provided by the ...
₹1169 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1155114011851200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...