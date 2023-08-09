The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the combination involving the acquisition of 90% of the shareholding of HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited by Kopvoorn B.V., Moss Investments Limited, Infinity Partners and Defati Investments Holding B.V.

“CCI approves the proposed combination involving the acquisition of 90% of the shareholding and voting rights of HDFC Credila Financial Services Limited by Kopvoorn B.V., Moss Investments Limited, Infinity Partners and Defati Investments Holding B.V”, said a post from CCI on micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, in another combination decision, the CCI approved the merger of Tata Cleantech Capital Limited (TCCL) and Tata Capital Financial Services Limited (TCFSL) into Tata Capital Limited (TCL).

