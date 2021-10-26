CCI nod for HDFC Bank’s stake buy in HDFC ERGO

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 4.99 per cent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company (HDFC ERGO) by HDFC Bank.
It maybe recalled that HDFC Bank had in June said that its Board had given approval to buy more than 3.55 crore shares in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over ₹1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).
“Commission approves acquisition of 4.99 per cent of the outstanding equity share capital of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company by HDFC Bank,” said a tweet by the CCI.
Meanwhile, an official release said that the Acquirer is a public listed banking company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which provides a wide range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side.
As a part of the retail banking segment, the acquirer also engages in the distribution of life and general/non-life insurance products.
The Target is a joint venture between HDFC and ERGO International AG and is engaged in the business of general/non-life insurance in India and offers a complete range of general/non-life insurance products, the release added.
Meanwhile, the CCI has also approved the acquisition of Parexel International Corporation by Phoenix Parentco, Inc.
The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity shareholding of Parexel International Corporation (Target) by Phoenix Parentco, Inc. (Acquirer). The Acquirer is jointly controlled by EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. (EQT) and the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman Sachs).
The Target is headquartered in Durham, USA. It provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing services to biopharmaceutical companies. The global activities of Target can be categorised into broad segments viz. clinical solutions and consulting, the release added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...