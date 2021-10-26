CCI nod for HDFC Bank’s stake buy in HDFC ERGO

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 4.99 per cent shareholding in HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company (HDFC ERGO) by HDFC Bank.

It maybe recalled that HDFC Bank had in June said that its Board had given approval to buy more than 3.55 crore shares in group firm HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company for over ₹1,906 crore from the parent company Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

“Commission approves acquisition of 4.99 per cent of the outstanding equity share capital of HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company by HDFC Bank,” said a tweet by the CCI.

Meanwhile, an official release said that the Acquirer is a public listed banking company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, which provides a wide range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side.

As a part of the retail banking segment, the acquirer also engages in the distribution of life and general/non-life insurance products.

The Target is a joint venture between HDFC and ERGO International AG and is engaged in the business of general/non-life insurance in India and offers a complete range of general/non-life insurance products, the release added.

Parexel International

Meanwhile, the CCI has also approved the acquisition of Parexel International Corporation by Phoenix Parentco, Inc.

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of 100 per cent of the equity shareholding of Parexel International Corporation (Target) by Phoenix Parentco, Inc. (Acquirer). The Acquirer is jointly controlled by EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. (EQT) and the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Goldman Sachs).

The Target is headquartered in Durham, USA. It provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing services to biopharmaceutical companies. The global activities of Target can be categorised into broad segments viz. clinical solutions and consulting, the release added.