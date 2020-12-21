Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Central Bank of India on Monday launched a variant of contactless Debit Card – ‘RuPay Select’.
Launched in association with the National Payments Corporation of India on the occasion of the bank’s 110th foundation day, the RuPay Debit Select Card will focus on customers’ lifestyle, fitness, rejuvenation, nutrition and personal care, the public sector bank said in a statement.
Pallav Mohapatra, MD and CEO, Central Bank of India, said: “Customers with select card will enjoy benefits such as complimentary health check-ups, and lounge access at selected centres besides accidental cover of ₹10 lakh at no extra cost.”
They would also be entitled for discounted health check-ups with the this National Common Mobility Debit Card (NCMC) which also facilitates offline transactions in both transit and as well as retail purchases.
The Bank also launched FASTAG (for electronic toll collection) in association with OSTA.
“Customers using the bBank’s FASTAG will not lose any interest by transmitting the funds into FASTAG account, instead, the customer will cross the tToll pPlaza with Central Bank of India FASTAG based on recharge amount blocked in his Ssavings account and the account will be debited on next day of transaction unlike other players having such product where the fund is transferred to a wallet by debiting account of the customer,” Mohapatra said.
