Central Bank of India revamps services, products

Central Bank Of India (CBoI) has introduced customised products such as a revamped corporate internet banking portal, m-passbook app, e-mandate in debit card, and RuPay business card, among others.

The public sector bank also introduced the Cent Sanjeevani and Cent Go-Green Vehicle Loan products as part of its 111th foundation day on December 21.

Matam Venkata Rao, MD and CEO, appealed to employees to perform with passion to improve CBoI’s ranking among peer banks, according to a statement from the bank.