Central bankers’ new-found love of gold likely to boost demand

Auto sector slowdown: The story of auto-component makers
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
A major gold-buying spree by central banks is likely to persist in the coming years, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., which flagged the potential for further purchases by nations including China.
Read also: Gold prices soar. Should you invest?
In the current environment, where uncertainty in emerging-market currencies is high, we see good reason for countries like Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan and China to continue to diversify their portfolios, ANZ said in a note on Tuesday. Net buying by the sector is likely to stay above 650 tonnes, it said.
Read more: RBI joins other central banks in gold hunt
Central-bank accumulation of bullion has emerged as a increasingly important trend in the global market, offering additional support for prices that have rallied to the highest level since 2013 on rising demand. Authorities have been adding to reserves as growth slows, trade and geopolitical tensions rise, and some nations seek to diversify away from the dollar. Official purchases now account for about 10 per cent of worldwide consumption, according to ANZ.
The Peoples Bank of China holds nearly 1,936 tonnes of gold, which equates to only 3 per cent of its total foreign reserve holdings, giving the country plenty of room to increase its allocation, ANZ said. China’s central bank expanded bullion reserves again in July, pressing on with a run that stretches back to December.
Central banks added 374.1 tonnes in the first six months, helping push total bullion demand to a three-year high, according to the World Gold Council. The trend is expected to continue, with a recent survey of central banks showing 54 per cent of respondents expect global holdings to climb in the next 12 months.
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
The new, premium alternative to Ertiga is on predictable lines, and yet promising
Revenue growth to improve, with a pipeline of projects expected to come on stream
Good after-market sales should drive growth
Delay in the resolution of the bank’s bad loans can weigh on the weak capital base
The stock of Sadbhav Engineering gained 11.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Monday. After ...
As urban India laps up streaming services, the burgeoning video-on-demand market is vying to keep the viewer ...
#MeToo allegations surfaced in Chennai’s classical music and dance circles a year ago. How far has the ...
Video may have killed the radio star, but podcasts are bringing it back to life. Here are six fiction podcasts ...
The trans-Himalayan ranges have many mammals, which are at home in its year-round sub-zero temperatures
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...