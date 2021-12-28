Centre appoints Atul Kumar Goel as new MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of UCO Bank, as MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB) with effect from February 1 next year.

Goel will serve as PNB chief until December 31, 2024, which is his attaining the superannuation age.

He will serve as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in PNB, which is the country’s second-largest public sector bank, until January 31, 2022.

Goel will replace Mallikarjuna Rao, incumbent MD & CEO of PNB, who is due to demit office at the end of January 2022. Rao was given a three-month extension that will end on January 31, 2022.

It maybe recalled that the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) had in September this year recommended the name of Atul Kumar Goel as MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Meanwhile, the ACC has appointed Soma Sankara Prasad , currently Deputy Managing Director at State Bank of India, as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in UCO Bank, sources said.

He will serve as MD & CEO of UCO Bank till the date of attaining the age of superannuation on May 31, 2023.