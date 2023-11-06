The Central Government has extended the term of office of the chiefs of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and the Central Bank of India (CBoI).

BoM, in a regulatory filing, said that the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance (MoF), has notified that the Central Government has extended the term of office of AS Rajeev, MD and CEO of the Bank, beyond his current notified term, which expires on December 1, 2023, till the date of his superannuation — that is, May 31, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rajeev took charge as BoM chief in December 2018.

In a regulatory filing, the CBoI said the DFS, MoF, has extended the term of office of Matam Venkata Rao, MD and CEO of the Central Bank of India, beyond his currently notified term, which expires on February 29, 2024, until the date of his superannuation, that is, July 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Rao took charge as CBoI chief in March 2021.