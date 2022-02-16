Centre nominates DFS Secy Sanjay Malhotra as Director on RBI’s central board

The Centre has nominated Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The nomination of Malhotra, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is effective from February 16, 2022 and until further orders, RBI said in a statement.

Prior to his appointment as DFS Secretary, Malhotra was the Chairman and Managing Director of REC Ltd. He succeeded Panda, who completed his term on January 31, 2022.