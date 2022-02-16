hamburger

Centre nominates DFS Secy Sanjay Malhotra as Director on RBI’s central board

BL Mumbai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 16, 2022
The nomination is effective from February 16 and until further orders

The Centre has nominated Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The nomination of Malhotra, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, is effective from February 16, 2022 and until further orders, RBI said in a statement.

Prior to his appointment as DFS Secretary, Malhotra was the Chairman and Managing Director of REC Ltd. He succeeded Panda, who completed his term on January 31, 2022.

Published on February 16, 2022
