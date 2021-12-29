CEOs of public sector banks earn thrice the average pay

Chief executive officers of public sector banks (PSB) earned thrice as much as the ‘average employee pay’ in FY21, while those in small finance banks (SFBs) earned 75 times more, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In private sector banks, the CEO earned 67 times more. This figure was lower in foreign banks, where the average pay is relatively high.

‘Average employee pay’ is the ratio of total staff cost to employee strength.

The CEO compensation versus the salary of an average employee varies greatly across different bank groups, the RBI said in the report ‘Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2020-21’.

The variation across bank groups remained unchanged between 2018-19 and 2019-20.

As per the revised guidelines on compensation — effective from April 1, 2020 — the compensation of CEOs, whole-time directors and ‘material risk takers’ must be adjusted for all types of risks, outcomes and time horizons.

“Moreover, the mix of cash, equity and other forms of payment must be consistent with risk alignment, wherein the variable pay component should be in the range of 50 to 75 per cent of the total pay, a minimum of 60 per cent of which should be under deferral arrangements,” the RBI said.

The cash component of variable pay is also capped at 33-50 per cent under the revised guidelines.

If the variable pay is up to 200 per cent of the fixed pay, a minimum of 50 per cent of the variable pay should be via non-cash instruments; where the variable pay exceeds 200 per cent, a minimum of 67 per cent of the variable pay should be in non-cash instruments.