Chalasani Venkat Nageswar gets additional charge of DMD, CFO of SBI

PTI New Delhi | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said Chalasani Venkat Nageswar has been given additional charge of deputy managing director and chief financial officer (CFO) of the bank.

“Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director, International Banking Group, has been given additional charge of deputy managing director and CFO with immediate effect till further orders,” the country’s largest lender said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

SBI stock was trading at Rs 259.35, down 4.10 per cent, on the BSE.

