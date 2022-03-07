Chhotastock raises pre-seed funding from investors led by SC Innovations Fund

Chhotastock, the first small-ticket, low-risk equity basket of India, has raised undisclosed pre-seed round of funding from a clutch of angel investors led by SC Innovations Funds and strategic investors from the UAE.

Set up in January, Chhotastock allows people to invest as little as ₹100 in stocks. Users can invest in the country’s top 40 most actively traded stocks, sector exchange traded funds, IPOs and pre-IPO shares with a minimum investment of ₹100 at the touch of a button. Based on the principle of inclusivity, Chhotastock will also give small investors access to the upcoming LIC IPO.

Mithun Tantri, founder and CEO of Chhotastock said the product-led company with a goal to help increase the penetration of equity investments by three times in India, making it affordable for all.

Chhotastock is already live on ‘Siply - India ka Savings’ and will soon be available with at least five more partners, he added.

“Our aim is to create wealth for the 290 million underserved small investors in the country,” he said.

The company is confident of quickly raising more growth capital in the coming future to support its expansion plans. “We are bullish about deploying our resources to realise our vision of attracting new investors to equity markets," he added.

The start-up targets young, non-professional investors in tier 2 and 3 cities across the country.