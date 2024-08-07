Chola MS General Insurance and Mahindra Finance have announced a partnership to offer comprehensive motor and other non-life insurance solutions to over 10 million MF customers. The share price of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited rose by 9.90 points to close at ₹303.05 in NSE and 9.55 points (₹302.70) in BSE.
V. Suryanarayanan, MD of Chola MS, said, “This partnership with MMFSL will further strengthen our distribution network, unlocking growth opportunities through extensive reach. With our wide presence across 26 states, encompassing 600+ touchpoints and a diverse range of products including motor, home, health, personal accident, fire and more, we can cater to various customer segments across India.”
Raul Rebello, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Finance, said, “We are pleased to announce our strategic collaboration with Chola MS General Insurance to offer customised motor and other non-life insurance solutions to our customers. This partnership is yet another step towards enabling a personalised customer experience while reaffirming our commitment towards being a responsible financial solution partner to Emerging India.”
This partnership is expected to significantly expand Chola MS’s distribution network while providing Mahindra Finance customers with access to a wide range of insurance products, furthering both companies’ goals of providing comprehensive financial solutions to customers across India.
