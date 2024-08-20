Cholamandalam Investment and Finance plans to raise ₹10 billion selling perpetual bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday.
The company will pay an annual coupon of 9.50 per cent and has invited bids from bankers and investors on Wednesday, they added.
The issue will have a call option at end of 10 years and the coupon would be stepped up by 100 basis points if the call option is not exercised.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.