CIBIL to give real time alerts on changes in customers’ credit profile

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Now, you can get a real time alert in case there is a significant change in your credit profile and rating.
The feature has been launched by credit information company TransUnion CIBIL where customers will get real-time notifications about key changes in their CIBIL Score and Report.
Called CIBIL Alert, it is expected to help consumers stay in touch with their credit profile and is part of CIBIL’s suite of subscription plans, the company said in a statement on Monday.
“As 79 per cent of loans are disbursed to consumers with a high CIBIL Score, this makes it important for them to build and maintain a high score by checking their credit profile regularly,” noted TransUnion CIBIL’s Head of Direct to Consumers Interactive, Sujata Ahlawat said.
The different types of CIBIL Alerts are for new enquiry added, new account added, change in utilisation, delinquency change, phone number added, new address added and change in CIBIL Scrore.
The move comes at a time when a number of banks have started linking their retail loans to credit scores under the new external benchmarking system.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...