CIBIL to give real time alerts on changes in customers’ credit profile

Now, you can get a real time alert in case there is a significant change in your credit profile and rating.

The feature has been launched by credit information company TransUnion CIBIL where customers will get real-time notifications about key changes in their CIBIL Score and Report.

Called CIBIL Alert, it is expected to help consumers stay in touch with their credit profile and is part of CIBIL’s suite of subscription plans, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“As 79 per cent of loans are disbursed to consumers with a high CIBIL Score, this makes it important for them to build and maintain a high score by checking their credit profile regularly,” noted TransUnion CIBIL’s Head of Direct to Consumers Interactive, Sujata Ahlawat said.

The different types of CIBIL Alerts are for new enquiry added, new account added, change in utilisation, delinquency change, phone number added, new address added and change in CIBIL Scrore.

The move comes at a time when a number of banks have started linking their retail loans to credit scores under the new external benchmarking system.