Citi appoints Rahul Saraf as Head of Investment Banking, India

Citi has appointed Rahul Saraf as Head of Investment Banking, India. “In this new role, Saraf will support the growth of Citi India’s renewed focus on the institutional business, leveraging his deep relationships with large Indian conglomerates and some of our other key clients, and will continue to report to Ravi Kapoor, Head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, Citi South Asia,” it said in a statement.

Prior to this new role, Saraf led coverage of several large clients across the industrials and infrastructure sectors, and has led many marquee deals across M&A, equity and debt capital markets.