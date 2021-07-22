Money & Banking

Citi appoints Rahul Saraf as Head of Investment Banking, India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 22, 2021

Citi has appointed Rahul Saraf as Head of Investment Banking, India. “In this new role, Saraf will support the growth of Citi India’s renewed focus on the institutional business, leveraging his deep relationships with large Indian conglomerates and some of our other key clients, and will continue to report to Ravi Kapoor, Head of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, Citi South Asia,” it said in a statement.

Prior to this new role, Saraf led coverage of several large clients across the industrials and infrastructure sectors, and has led many marquee deals across M&A, equity and debt capital markets.

Published on July 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
investment bank
Citibank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.