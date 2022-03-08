Citi Commercial Bank Asia-Pacific to hire close to 350 people over three years

Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) Asia Pacific, which serves mid-sized companies and emerging corporates, plans to hire close to 350 people, including nearly 200 commercial bankers, over the next three years as part of its plans to accelerate growth in the region.

“Hiring in the Asia-Pacific represents the largest investment in headcount across CCB globally,” it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that a majority of these hires will be placed in China, Hong Kong, India and Singapore.

About 80 people will be hired in India and 30 in Singapore. In China, CCB plans to add over 80 new hires, and in Hong Kong, the business will add close to 100 additional people.

Globally, CCB plans to hire 900 people, including 400 commercial bankers, over the next three years, it further said.