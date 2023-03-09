Citi, on Thursday, announced Bhanu Vohra as Head of Commercial Banking, India. Vohra will be responsible for the Citi Commercial Bank (CCB) business in India, which addresses the banking and financial services needs of emerging large corporates and mid-market enterprises through Citi’s global footprint, international capabilities, and innovative solutions.

Vohra will be based in Mumbai, reporting to CEO of Citi India, Ashu Khullar, and in the region to Head of Citi Commercial Bank Asia Pacific, Rajat Madhok.

He replaces Tushar Vikram, who becomes the Global Head of Healthcare for CCB.

CCB in India banks 45 per cent of the country’s unicorns and is focused on developing deep industry expertise to support clients across healthcare, chemicals, consumer, technology, industrials and digital, as well as multinationals, amongst others.

Vohra, a chartered accountant, joined Citi in 2000 and has held various senior roles, spanning diverse businesses in Citi, both in the Asia Pacific and Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regions.

Vohra worked in Citi’s Global Markets businesses across both regions before returning to India to become Country Head of the Global Subsidiaries Group in Citi’s Banking Capital Markets and Advisory (BCMA) business.

Throughout his career at Citi, he has also held positions in Citi’s Treasury and Trade Services (TTS) business and Operations and Technology.

