City Union Bank declares interim dividend

Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

The board of City Union Bank on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

The 50 per cent interim dividend will be paid on 73.73 crore equity shares of ₹1 face value, the private sector bank said in a stock exchange notice. The outgo for the bank on account of the dividend will be about ₹37 crore.

The bank said the interim dividend will be paid on or after March 29, to those shareholders who hold shares as on March 27, 2020.

