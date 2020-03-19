City Union Bank declares interim dividend

The board of City Union Bank on Thursday declared an interim dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share.

The 50 per cent interim dividend will be paid on 73.73 crore equity shares of ₹1 face value, the private sector bank said in a stock exchange notice. The outgo for the bank on account of the dividend will be about ₹37 crore.

The bank said the interim dividend will be paid on or after March 29, to those shareholders who hold shares as on March 27, 2020.