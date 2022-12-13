City Union Bank (CUB), an old private sector lender, has embarked on a branch expansion programme during this fiscal and plans to open more than 50 branches during the second half of this fiscal.

A couple of days ago, CUB inaugurated five new branches with self-service banking facilities across various districts in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of branches to 734 in India.

Different branches

The branches have come up in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, Kannanderi and Chinna Kalrayan Hills South in Salem district, Nagalur in Kallakurichi district, and Kuppampattu in Vellore district.

The opening of Tiruchendur branch marked the 500th branch of the bank in Tamil Nadu, according to a statement.

“We are planning to open another 50 to 75 branches across different States in India for the current financial year towards the year-end,” N Kamakodi, MD & CEO, City Union Bank said during the bank’s Q2FY23 earnings call.

The bank’s branch network is spread across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, among others. It has a presence in metro, urban, semi-urban and rural locations.