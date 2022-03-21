City Union Bank opens 11 new branches

City Union Bank on Monday announced opening of 11 new branches in various districts of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana and Jharkhand.
In a regulatory filing, the bank shared the list of the new branches inaugurated on Monday. As per the filing, the bank has added seven new branches in Tamil Nadu, two branches in Rajasthan and one new branch each in Jharkhand and Telangana.
Published on
March 21, 2022
