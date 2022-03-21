hamburger

Money & Banking

City Union Bank opens 11 new branches

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Mar 21, 2022
City Union Bank, Anna Salai Branch, Chennai.&#13;Photo : Bijoy Ghosh | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

City Union Bank on Monday announced opening of 11 new branches in various districts of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Telangana and Jharkhand.

In a regulatory filing, the bank shared the list of the new branches inaugurated on Monday. As per the filing, the bank has added seven new branches in Tamil Nadu, two branches in Rajasthan and one new branch each in Jharkhand and Telangana. 

