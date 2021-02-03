City Union Bank’s Q3 margins, asset quality improve amid profit fall

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
City Union Bank has reported a 11 per cent drop in net profit at ₹170 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 when compared with ₹192 crore in the year-ago period due to additional provisions made for future contingency.
Its operating profit grew 49 per cent at ₹458 crore (₹308 crore), according to a statement.
Interest income stood at ₹1,048 crore (₹1,061 crore), while non-interest income grew 61 per cent at ₹230 crore (₹142 crore). Net interest income was higher by 14 per cent at ₹489 crore (₹427 crore). Net interest margin stood at 4.16 per cent (3.96 per cent) a year-ago. NIM has increased sequentially from 3.98 per cent in Q1, 4.12 per cent Q2 FY 21 of this fiscal.
Total provisions were at higher ₹288.5 crore (₹116 crore). During December 2020 quarter, the bank has made an additional provision of ₹125 crore to meet any future contingency arising out of Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, the total provision in this regard held by the Bank as on December 31, 2020 was ₹465 crore.
Gross NPA fell to 2.94 per cent (3.5 per cent) and 3.44 per cent in the preceding quarter. Net NPA dropped to 1.47 per cent (1.95 per cent) and 1.81 per cent from Q2 of this fiscal.
Total Advances increased by 8 per cent to ₹36,504 crore from ₹33828 crore, while deposits stood at ₹43,288 crore as against ₹39,812 crore, a growth of 9 per cent.
During Q3, CUB restructured 60 MSME borrower accounts to the tune of ₹321 crore. Total value of restructured MSME accounts as of December 2020 stood at ₹807 crore comprising 233 borrowers. Restructured accounts constituted 2.21 per cent of advances, the bank said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...