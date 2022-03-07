Clix Capital plans to lend over ₹4,000 crore in FY23

Digital lending NBFC Clix Capital plans to disburse over ₹4,000 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23. The company has already disbursed over ₹15,000 crore since its rechristening from GE Capital 5 years ago.

“With a month-on-month targeted disbursal rate of more than ₹350 crore, the leading NBFC is well on its course to disburse over ₹4,000 crore in the next fiscal,” it said in a statement on Monday.

Clix Capital has been servicing individual borrowers and MSMEs, and has given out more than 50 lakh loans to date, it said, adding that a majority of the company’s disbursements have gone to MSMEs who have received about 48 per cent of these funds.