Clix Capital plans to lend over ₹4,000 crore in FY23

Digital lending NBFC Clix Capital plans to disburse over ₹4,000 crore in the fiscal year 2022-23. The company has already disbursed over ₹15,000 crore since its rechristening from GE Capital 5 years ago.
“With a month-on-month targeted disbursal rate of more than ₹350 crore, the leading NBFC is well on its course to disburse over ₹4,000 crore in the next fiscal,” it said in a statement on Monday.
Clix Capital has been servicing individual borrowers and MSMEs, and has given out more than 50 lakh loans to date, it said, adding that a majority of the company’s disbursements have gone to MSMEs who have received about 48 per cent of these funds.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.