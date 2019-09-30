Clix Capital raises USD 40 million from existing investors

OnePlus 7T review: 90Hz super screen, updated chip and three cameras
OnePlus has this tradition of bringing out a ‘T’ version of its phone. After all, how boring would it be to ...
New Delhi, September 30 Clix Capital Services, a digital-lending NBFC, on Monday said it had raised USD million (about ₹280 crore) from its existing investors, including AION Capital Partners, to fund growth plan.
The company is targeting a loan book of ₹5,500-6,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal as compared to ₹5,000 crore currently, Clix Capital Services said in a statement.
Augmenting the company’s original capital base of USD 250 million (₹1,800 crore), the latest round of funding will be used to expand the business across its varied segments especially consumer finance and digital platforms.
Clix has a presence across 12 cities in India and envisages deeper penetration in these markets, it said.
With the fresh equity infusion, Clix is planning to continue its steady credit quality-led growth, focussing on the retail-lending segment to achieve about 70 per cent composition by March 2020, it said.
The company believes the current liquidity squeeze in the lending space is likely to present additional opportunities for selective acquisitions, it said.
