‘Co-op Societies not authorised to conduct banking biz’

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in an advisory to the members of the public, said co-operative societies have neither been issued any licence under Banking Regulation (BR) Act, 1949 nor are they authorised for doing banking business.
Further, insurance cover from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) is also not available for deposits placed with these societies.
“Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and carry out due diligence of such co-operative societies if they claim to be a bank, and look for banking licence issued by RBI before dealing with them,” the central bank said in a statement.
Simultaneously, RBI asked co-operative societies to desist from using the words “bank”, “banker” or “banking” as a part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions of BR Act, 1949 or by the Central bank.
RBI has noticed some co-operative societies are using the word “Bank” in their names in violation of Section 7 of the BR Act, 1949 (As Applicable to Co-operative Societies) (the BR Act, 1949).
“It has also come to the notice of RBI that some co-operative societies are accepting deposits from non-members/ nominal members/ associate members which tantamount to conducting banking business in violation of the provisions of the BR Act, 1949,” the Central bank said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...