Coinbase to allow users to use card via Apple, Google wallets

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Coinbase Global Inc launched a tie-up with Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday that will allow users to add cards from their accounts to the payment apps run by the two tech giants.
The Coinbase card added to the wallets can be used to buy everyday goods with digital currencies, the biggest US cryptocurrency exchange said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3wN2wNN)
Also read: Investors cheer after RBI clarifies crypto trading isn’t banned
The company said it will automatically convert all cryptocurrency to US dollars and transfer the funds to a customer’s Coinbase Card for use in purchases and ATM withdrawals.
It also said users can earn crypto rewards on their shopping when a Coinbase Card is used with Apple Pay or Google Pay.
Coinbase’s move comes after PayPal Holdings Inc said it would allow US consumers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay millions of its online merchants globally, significantly boosting use of digital assets in everyday commerce.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...