Cryptocurrency platform CoinDCX has announced the launch of Namaste Web3, an initiative aimed at generating awareness and understanding of the third-generation internet, or Web3, and its potential for Indian industries.

Namaste Web3 will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, key opinion leaders, and influencers from across India who will impart wisdom on Web3 potential to support India’s objective to become a 5 trillion economy, said the platform.

The initiative has been created with the goal of bridging the gap between the Indian masses and this new generation of the internet and positioning India as a leader in the global Web3 ecosystem.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, and CEO of CoinDCX, said, “At CoinDCX we have been tirelessly working to drive mainstream adoption of this technology and have made strategic investments in extensive awareness and education around Web3. Through the Namaste Web3 initiative, we are providing the ecosystem a voice and visibility to drive public awareness about the use cases and the benefits of this innovative technology.”

Roadshows

A series of multi-city roadshows are planned as part of Namaste Web3 with Bengaluru being the first stop. Other cities include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Indore, and Kolkata.

Amongst a host of topics, the forum will touch upon the role of Web3 in bringing socio-economic changes, navigating the shift from web2 to web3, decentralised finance in web3 and accelerating decentralised application (DApp) development with hands-on workshops on building DApps with decentralised hosting solutions.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit