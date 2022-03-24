CoinDCX launches Crypto Investment Plan

CoinDCX on Thursday announced the launch of its Crypto Investment Plan (CIP), which would help investors invest a fixed amount in crypto at regular intervals.
“With this feature, the investor will not have to stress about timing the market and can invest for the long-term to better manage market volatilities and enjoy the compounding effect of wealth over time,” it said in a statement.
The product is aimed at crypto investors who wish to invest in accordance with their risk appetite, it further said.
The announcement comes as CoinDCX surpasses 1 crore users on its platform. It has recently enhanced its anti-money laundering protection with crypto-native surveillance and market integrity leader Solidus Labs.
