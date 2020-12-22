CoinDCX raises ₹100 crore in Series B round

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
CoinDCX, a cryptocurrency exchange, has raised ₹100 crore ($13.9 million) in series B round, led by Block.one, and included investors such as DG, Jump Capital, Uncorrelated Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Mehta Ventures and Alex Pack.
This makes for the third round of funding for CoinDCX in 2020. In March 2020, CoinDCX raised Series A funding worth $3 million from companies such as Polychain Capital, Bain Ventures and Bitmex. In May 2020, the exchange raised $2.5 million in a strategic round from various companies, including Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of San Francisco-based cryptocurrency trading platform, Coinbase. The three rounds of funding has resulted in aggregate fund-raising of $19.4 milliontill date.
Crypto exchanges bet big on India
Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder of CoinDCX, said in a statement: “This has been the most exciting year for CoinDCX. While the pandemic forced everyone indoors, CoinDCX scaled up exponentially and continues to do so. Our team tripled in number from 30 in March to 90 in December, and we are continuing to hire aggressively. The funds raised in the past as well as the current round will help us develop our newly launched Bitcoin & Crypto Investment App CoinDCX Go and make it the easiest and the safest way to onboard the everyday Indian into cryptocurrencies. The new app is a flagship product from our #TryCrypto movement, which aims to onboard 50 million Indians into the cryptocurrency market.”
Brendan Blumer, the CEO of Block.one, developer of leading blockchain protocol EOSIO, said: “Leading up to 2020, interest in digital assets was growing consistently as more investors explored these new liquidity options. With the global events this year, we’re seeing this trend accelerate exponentially, as both institutional and individual investors embrace these new asset classes to diversify their portfolios. With the increased interest in digital currencies, CoinDCX’s role in making cryptocurrencies accessible to everyone in the world’s second most populous country is even more vital. We’re excited to be partnering with some of the smartest investors in blockchain and crypto to support mass-scale digital asset adoption.”
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
The stock of Piramal Enterprises Limited faced strong sell-off yesterday and, as a result, it broke below an ...
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1360133513901415 Sell with tight stop-loss only if the stock slips below ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...