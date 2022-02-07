CoinSwitch to launch recurring buy plan for crypto assets

CoinSwitch has launched a recurring buy plan (RBP), which is a systematic way to buy crypto assets. Users can now sign up through a waitlist to get early access to explore this new feature, it said in a statement on Monday.

Available on Android

“The early access application process to the RBP feature, which opened on Monday, will help users make systematic investments across more than 80 coins, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin,” the statement said, adding that the feature is currently available to Android users and will soon be available on iOS.

Noting that crypto is an emerging attractive asset class but has a higher degree of volatility in comparison to traditional assets, Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, said, “Recurring buy plan allows users experience the power of compounding by systematically buying cryptos and making regular, distributed purchases.”

The RBP will allow long-term investors to invest systematically and avoid impulse decisions and will also empower users with a lower risk profile to explore this new asset class, he further said.