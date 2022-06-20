Come rain or shine, housing loans will always have demand: LIC HFL chief

Y. Viswanatha Gowd, LICHFL, MD & CEO ×

LICHFL is likely to raise home loan rates by up to 50 bps

LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) is planning to riase the minimum interest rate at which it offers home loans by up to 50 basis points, even as its chief emphasised that hike in rates will not dampen the loan demand.

Come rain or shine, housing loan is one product which will always have demand, according to Y. Viswanatha Gowd, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer.

India’s second-largest standalone home finance company is currently offering loans starting 6.90 per cent.

“The repo rate has gone up by 90 basis points. But our rate hike will not be more than 50 basis points. This will be in line with the industry trend,” Gowd said in an interaction with BusinessLine. One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Usually, lending rate revisions, if any, by LICHFL kick-in at the beginning of every quarter. So, the revised home loan rates could be effective from July 1.

Extended tenure

“Cost of properties are more or less stable. Only interest rates will slightly move up…In the last couple of years, when the interest rates were low, the EMI (equated monthly installment) was not very heavy.

“Now, when the rates increase by 50 or 60 bps, it won’t have much impact on monthly EMIs. But people can opt for slightly longer term, if required so that the EMI levels can be maintained,” Gowd said.

LIC HFL expects its total outstanding portfolio to grow 10-15 per cent year-on-year (yoy) in FY23.

As at March-end 2022, the HFC’s total outstanding portfolio stood at ₹2,51,120 crore (up 13 per cent yoy), with individual loans accounting for 81 per cent (of total outstanding portfolio); developer loans (about 5 per cent); and non-core loans (about 14 per cent).

To make inroads into Smart Cities

Referring to the HFC entering 33rd year of its operations, Gowd noted: “We are taking many initiatives from the customers, products, network and resources point of view.

“So, we chalked out a strategy for the whole year. We have no doubt about growth this year. Our tagline is lean @33.”

The HFC will add about 3,000 agents in FY23, taking the total count to 13,000, for bringing in more business.

Considering the potential business in 100 Smart Cities, LICHFL plans to open branches in these cities, identified by the Government, Gowd said.

Turnaround in project finance

The LICHFL chief observed that there are some non-performing assets (NPAs) in the project finance loan book due to the pandemic. But they are also slowly getting regularised.

“We will be having a very good growth in project finance in FY23. We have very good modules in place to undertake project finance in a big way this year. This portfolio could go up to 10 per cent in FY23

“So, that will give a good addition to the overall portfolio. And in the existing book also, there is a slow turnaround in those project loans that were not doing well. They are getting regularised,” Gowd said.

The HFC’s Stage 3 Exposure at Default as of March 31, 2022, stood at 4.64 per cent against 4.12 per cent as of March 31, 2021.