Coming soon: Capital adequacy, managerial norms for co-op banks

Tencent leads ₹107-crore Series A round in Doubtnut
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Call this a fallout of the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) crisis and other failures in the cooperative banks segment in recent years.
The Centre plans to put in place a robust regulatory system governing multi-state co-operative and urban co-operative banks, said Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.
On the anvil are specific capital adequacy norms for such banks besides management norms, including qualifications for directors, managing directors and no conflict of interest in their appointments.
The proposed norms will also cover loan size, single party and group exposure for lending by these banks.
“Co-operative banks play a very important role in the economy. At the same time if you are taking deposits, you have to be responsible. The norms will be introduced through the amendments to the Banking Regulation Act,” said Kumar said at a post-Budget interaction.
Kumar also made it clear that the proposed changes will not affect the powers of the registrars who oversee the co-operative sector. “Only the portion related to banking will be changed.
“The rest all remains as far as co-operative sector is concerned,” he added. He also indicated that the government may now specify separate capital adequacy norms for co-operative banks.
“There is a case for having a dedicated capital adequacy norms for co-operative banks.
“It need not be necessarily the same as those already specified for banks,” said Kumar.
Tencent has led a ₹107-crore ($15 million) Series A round of investment in Doubtnut, an instant doubt clearing ...
Park+, which aims to digitise parking across the country, has raised about ₹78 crore ($11 million) in a round ...
Start-up has developed a ‘school-in-a-box’ solution to improve learning outcomes
PetKonnect offers facilities from bloodbank to animal ambulance
For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many ...
The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...