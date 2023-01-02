With the global situation remaining fluid and highly uncertain, there is need for continued vigil as challenges will keep coming in some form or the other, according to Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

“Complacency has no place in our lexicon and we should remain prepared for all future challenges. The RBI has played a significant role last year in the economic arena and we remain steadfast in our commitment to safeguarding the trust and confidence reposed in us by the people of our country,” Das said in his New Year message to his colleagues.

Recalling developments in 2022, the Governor observed that the year opened under the shadows of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had thrown the world into complete disarray. Soon came the war in Ukraine, posing serious risks to the global economic recovery, he added.

“Energy and even food prices soared and fractures appeared in the international economic order. India also had to take steps to suit its national interests and calibrate its policy responses, like every other country impacted by the war,” Das said.

The Governor emphasised that amidst such challenges, India’s economic recovery gathered pace and became more broad based.

“Overall, our economic recovery has remained resilient. The policy initiatives taken by the Reserve Bank and the Government are beginning to show positive impact,” he said.

G20 presidency

Referring to India assuming G20 Presidency for 2023, Das underscored that the RBI has a very important role in the finance track of G20.

“We must put our best foot forward in carrying out our duties and realising the opportunity presented by the Presidency in terms of contributing to the G20 agenda and deliberations,” he said.

In his foreword to the Financial Stability Report, which was released last week, Das had noted that the cumulative impact of the extraordinary shocks to the entire world over the last three years is still working its way through across countries.

“The international economic order stands challenged; financial markets are in turmoil due to monetary tightening in most parts of the world; food and energy supplies and prices are under strain; debt distress is staring at many emerging market and developing economies; and every economy is grappling with multiple challenges,” he said.

However, Das emphasised that amidst such global shocks and challenges, the Indian economy presents a picture of resilience.

“Financial stability has been maintained. Domestic financial markets have remained stable and fully functional. The banking system is sound and well-capitalised. The non-banking financial sector has also withstood these challenges,”he said.