Complaints of fraudsters using PAN of other people to obtain loans from Dhani app hit social media

Fraudsters have used the permanent account numbers (PAN) of customers to obtain loans from an app of Dhani Loans and Services.

Many customers have taken to social media to complain that their PAN data is being used fraudulently to open accounts and take loans from the app. The loan amounts have turned overdue and has impacted the credit scores of many of them.

At least a few of the impacted customers are now lodging police complaints and approaching the Reserve Bank of India over the issue.

Dhani Loans and Services, formerly Indiabulls Consumer Finance Ltd, is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India and is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dhani Services Ltd. Dhani app is a completely online personal loan provider.

“I have lodged a police complaint and have also taken it up with the RBI. I did not apply for the loan and neither did the company do my KYC or Aadhaar authentication. Despite repeated communications with Dhani, they did not respond to my complaint,” said Vishv Garg, an impacted customer, adding that he makes sure to repay all his credit card payments on time and is shocked that his credit score has fallen by 200 points.

According to customers, details such as mobile numbers and birth dates are incorrect and do not match the PAN details used. Some are also getting calls from collection agents for the loans that they never took and are now in default.

“It has come to our notice that in a few cases unscrupulous people have used other people’s PAN and thus credentials from credit bureaus to take loans through the fintech operation on the app,” a Dhani spokesperson said in response to an email query by BusinessLine.

The company is talking to all the complainants and establishing if it is a case of identity theft, and rectifying their records in the credit bureaus immediately, the spokesperson further said.

Dhani has given small transaction finance loans to over 35 lakh people in the last 12 months and 99.9 per cent have gone to genuine people, who have benefited from this offering.

“We will leave no stone unturned to mitigate any possibility of identity theft on our fintech platform,” the spokesperson said.

“We have integrated with G-defence, which is a global security platform, to further re-verify each device against a specific customer and PAN through various data-fields. This will stop these stray incidents of identity theft,” the spokesperson added.

The company has also increased its customer service team to 6,500 people to attend to customer problems and has started a special menu on the IVR of its customer service helpline to solve any such cases immediately.