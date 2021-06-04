‘Consumer confidence slips to a new low in May’

The Consumer Confidence Survey released by the Reserve Bank of India for the month of May showed that the consumer confidence for the current period weakened further.

The current situation index (CSI), which has been in the negative territory since July 2019, fell to a new all-time low as consumer perceptions on general economic situation and employment scenario lowered further.

The future expectations index (FEI) moved to pessimistic territory for the second time since the onset of the pandemic. This was driven by sharp fall in expectations on general economic situation, employment scenario and household income over one-year horizon.

Household spending, too, weakened in the latest survey round, with essential spending showing signs of moderation while non-essential spending continues to contract.