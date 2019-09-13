Money & Banking

Corp Bank cuts MCLR

Corporation Bank has reduced its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-15 basis points with effect from September 15.

The bank informed the stock exchanges on Friday that one-year MCLR has been reduced from 8.70 per cent to 8.65 per cent. The six-month MCLR has been reduced to 8.50 per cent (8.65 per cent), three-month MCLR to 8.35 per cent (8.50 per cent), one-month MCLR to 8.05 per cent (8.20 per cent), and overnight MCLR to 7.90 per cent (8.05 per cent) with effect from September 15.

