Money & Banking

Corporation Bank launches ‘SB Challenger’ campaign

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

Corporation Bank has launched a month-long ‘SB Challenger’ campaign to expand its savings account base. The campaign ends on August 23.

“The campaign is targeted at garnering customers under the bank’s premium savings account variants – ‘Corp Elite’ and ‘Corp Delite’ – customised for salaried employees of public sector undertakings and the government sector,” said a press release .

‘Corp Delite’ offers term life insurance cover and personal accident cover of ₹10 lakh each. Employees with a gross salary of ₹75,000 and above are eligible under the variant and are covered under the insurance on opening the account, it said.

‘Corp Elite’ is targeted at customers earning salary between ₹15,000 and ₹74,999, and offers term life insurance cover and personal accident cover of ₹5 lakh each in addition to the regular SB account features, the release said.

Corporation Bank
events
